Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Retired veterinarian facing animal…

Retired veterinarian facing animal cruelty charges

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 9:59 am < a min read
Share

ASHBY, Mass. (AP) — A retired veterinarian from Massachusetts is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators say they found about two dozen sick and emaciated animals and a dead dog on her property.

The Sentinel & Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2r2MmyA ) reports that 63-year-old Margaret Alberts was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty this week.

A Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigator says the animals were found in barns on the property in Ashby and in Alberts’ home, which had an overwhelming smell of animal urine and feces that made it difficult to breathe.

The MSPCA seized 20 cats, two horses, two dogs and a goat from the property during a March search.

Advertisement

Alberts’ attorney said in court filings that his client “truly loves her animals as if they were her own children.”

___

Information from: Sentinel & Enterprise (Fitchburg, Mass.), http://www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Retired veterinarian facing animal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.