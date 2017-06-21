Sports Listen

Saudi native deported following threats at Muncie store

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 4:42 pm < a min read
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A former Ball State University student accused of threatening shoppers at a Muncie Goodwill store unless they converted to Islam has been deported.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2sBq2NQ ) Wednesday that 24-year-old Khalid Sulaiman Bilal was sent back to his native country, Saudi Arabia.

Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman filed a court motion this week to dismiss battery, resisting law enforcement and other charges against Bilal because he was deported.

The newspaper reports that police reports and documents filed by Homeland Security say people inside the store were threatened March 25 by a man who “forcefully” tried to convert them to Islam. A store clerk also was choked and threatened with death if she didn’t convert.

Bilal told a judge in April that he wasn’t a U.S. citizen.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Leave A Comment
The Associated Press

