School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 1:16 pm < a min read
WALL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on clothing they wore.

The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn’t included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president’s photo.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump’s name on it; another wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Trump Make America Great Again.” But neither feature appeared in the photos published in the yearbook.

District Superintendent Cheryl Dyer says the school’s dress code doesn’t prevent students from expressing their political views. It wasn’t clear who altered the yearbook photos or why.

The Associated Press

