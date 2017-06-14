Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Search underway for 3…

Search underway for 3 boaters on Mississippi River

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 10:47 am < a min read
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Coast Guard says several agencies are searching for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Coast Guard says officials received a mayday broadcast Tuesday night. The broadcast said a jon boat hit a submerged object and began taking on water near mile marker 744, about 20 miles north of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

Three people were reported aboard the boat.

The Coast Guard says crews were searching the area Wednesday by boat and air. Identities of the missing boaters have not been released.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Search underway for 3…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor greets children during humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

Today in History

1922: Ft. McHenry hosts 1st presidential broadcast

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.