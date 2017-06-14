Search underway for 3 boaters on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Coast Guard says several agencies are searching for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Coast Guard says officials received a mayday broadcast Tuesday night. The broadcast said a jon boat hit a submerged object and began taking on water near mile marker 744, about 20 miles north of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

Three people were reported aboard the boat.

The Coast Guard says crews were searching the area Wednesday by boat and air. Identities of the missing boaters have not been released.