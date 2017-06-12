Sports Listen

Sheriff: Home of Mississippi multiple-killing suspect burns

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:37 pm < a min read
BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (AP) — Fire has destroyed the home of a Mississippi man charged with killing eight people.

Sheriff Steve Rushing in Mississippi’s Lincoln County says nobody was in the mobile home in Bogue Chitto (BOH-gah CHIH-tah) when firefighters answered a fire call before dawn on Sunday.

Rushing says the home belonged to Willie Cory Godbolt, who is jailed without bond. He is charged with one count of capital murder in the shooting death of a deputy and seven counts of murder in the shooting deaths of others.

Authorities say the shootings took place May 27 and 28 at three homes after the deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call at Godbolt’s in-laws’ house, where witnesses said there was a dispute about Godbolt’s children.

The seven people were either relatives or acquaintances of Godbolt.

