Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing…

Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing vessels to converge on Boston

By CRYSTAL HILL June 17, 2017 12:49 am < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Here’s something guaranteed to float your boat.

Dozens of majestic sailing vessels from around the globe will parade through Boston’s inner harbor under sail for the first time in 17 years.

The colorful procession of tall ships, dubbed Sail Boston, takes place Saturday. Up to 2 million people are expected to clamber aboard the ships, which will remain moored along the city’s waterfront through Wednesday.

Security is tight, with authorities treating it like a Super Bowl or a presidential inauguration.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Boston has hosted a number of tall ships in recent years, but hasn’t seen a Grand Parade of Sail since 2000.

With the U.S. Coast Guard’s Eagle leading the way, 56 ships from 13 nations will parade in flotillas past the historic fort guarding Boston Harbor.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.