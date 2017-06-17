Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing vessels to converge on Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Here’s something guaranteed to float your boat.

Dozens of majestic sailing vessels from around the globe will parade through Boston’s inner harbor under sail for the first time in 17 years.

The colorful procession of tall ships, dubbed Sail Boston, takes place Saturday. Up to 2 million people are expected to clamber aboard the ships, which will remain moored along the city’s waterfront through Wednesday.

Security is tight, with authorities treating it like a Super Bowl or a presidential inauguration.

Boston has hosted a number of tall ships in recent years, but hasn’t seen a Grand Parade of Sail since 2000.

With the U.S. Coast Guard’s Eagle leading the way, 56 ships from 13 nations will parade in flotillas past the historic fort guarding Boston Harbor.