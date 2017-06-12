Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Shooting leaves officer, robbery…

Shooting leaves officer, robbery suspect wounded in Virginia

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 6:16 pm < a min read
Share

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia police say a robbery suspect shot an officer after a short foot chase before another officer shot the suspect.

Hampton police Sgt. Matt Bond said at a news conference that the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was in good condition after Monday’s shooting. He said the suspect was in serious condition.

Bond says police responded to a report of a robbery at a GameStop, setting off a chase of the suspects into a shopping center parking lot. He said the chase ended outside a movie theater when the officer was about to apprehend one of the men and was shot.

Bond says three people have been detained. The names of the officers and suspects have not been released.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Shooting leaves officer, robbery…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.