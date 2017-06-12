Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Small Maine town holds…

Small Maine town holds first graduation ceremony in 20 years

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:11 am < a min read
Share

CRANBERRY ISLES, Maine (AP) — With graduation season nearly over, a small island town off the coast of Maine still managed to get in on the fun, having enough students to hold its first graduation ceremony in nearly two decades.

Parents and teachers in Cranberry Isles celebrated the graduation of three students from the Bryan School — which only educates 11 students. The principal tells WCSH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2r9O0OK ) it’s the school’s first graduation ceremony in nearly 20 years.

According to the most recent U.S. Census, Cranberry Isles population is 141 people.

___

Advertisement

Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Small Maine town holds…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips a Mall tent event

Today in History

1987 Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.