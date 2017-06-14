Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Small plane violates restricted…

Small plane violates restricted air space during Trump visit

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 12:24 pm < a min read
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane got a military escort from F-16 fighter jets for apparently flying into presidential air space over Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2tmefSS ) reports that two F-16s intercepted the small Cessna on Tuesday and escorted it to Dodge County Airport. The airport is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Pewaukee, where President Donald Trump was touring Waukesha County Technical College.

Dodge County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Smith says the Federal Aviation Administration reported the plane violated restricted air space. Scott says that means the plane likely violated restricted air space due to Trump’s visit.

Smith says the pilot is from Burlington and was unaware of the air space restriction.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Sheriff Dale Schmidt says there was no threat to the public.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Small plane violates restricted…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor greets children during humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

Today in History

1922: Ft. McHenry hosts 1st presidential broadcast

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.