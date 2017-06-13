Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Smoking materials blamed for…

Smoking materials blamed for massive Massachusetts blaze

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 7:46 am < a min read
Share

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the improper disposal of smoking materials led to a massive fire in Massachusetts that destroyed three multifamily homes and damaged several other buildings.

Officials say the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a resident tossed smoking materials near a side entrance of a building in Lawrence. Dry vegetation caught fire, which quickly spread to the exterior of the building.

Officials say 64 residents have been displaced due to the fire that sent three firefighters and one civilian to the hospital with minor injuries.

Damages are estimated at more than $1 million.

Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

Fire departments from 23 other communities assisted in putting out the blaze.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Smoking materials blamed for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The Haupt Garden: DC's best-kept secret

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.