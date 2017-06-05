Sports Listen

Southern California baby dies in family stabbing attack

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 4:12 pm < a min read
COLTON, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say a 6-month-old girl was slain and her sister and mother were critically wounded in a stabbing they suspect was carried out by the little girls’ grandmother.

Colton police Cpl. Ray Mendez tells The Press-Enterprise newspaper (http://bit.ly/2qR9IXK) that detectives are aggressively searching for 43-year-old Nicole Darrington Clark in connection with the Monday morning attack.

Mendez says investigators do not know the motive for the attack, which took place in an apartment where Clark, her daughter and granddaughters lived together.

Neighbor Patty Williams tells the newspaper the wounded woman had been “stabbed everywhere.” She says a police officer picked up the wounded older child in his arms to drive her to a hospital.

Colton is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

