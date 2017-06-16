Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Southwest US preps for…

Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more water

By JOHN ANTCZAK June 16, 2017 3:46 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.

The National Weather Service said a strong high-pressure weather system will bring very hot temperatures into next week.

Officials warned of excessive heat across southern Arizona and Nevada, and throughout the California’s Central Valley.

Officials urged people to stay hydrated, and residents said they’d be drinking lots of water and splashing in pools.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The Phoenix forecast office says all-time high temperature records could fall. In California, the heat will only ease just short of the coast.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Southwest US preps for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.