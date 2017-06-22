Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Special education teacher charged…

Special education teacher charged in sexual assault resigns

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:45 am < a min read
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut special education teacher charged in the sexual assault of a student has resigned from her position.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2rY8ZDQ ) Central High School officials sent a statement Wednesday saying Laura Ramos submitted a letter of resignation as termination proceedings by the school district were underway. The district placed her on administrative leave June 9.

Ramos was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student in the special education program.

Police say Ramos told them she had a relationship with the victim from Dec. 23, 2016 to April 2017.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Her lawyer has previously said Ramos is “cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Special education teacher charged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.