Special education teacher charged in sexual assault resigns

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut special education teacher charged in the sexual assault of a student has resigned from her position.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2rY8ZDQ ) Central High School officials sent a statement Wednesday saying Laura Ramos submitted a letter of resignation as termination proceedings by the school district were underway. The district placed her on administrative leave June 9.

Ramos was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student in the special education program.

Police say Ramos told them she had a relationship with the victim from Dec. 23, 2016 to April 2017.

Her lawyer has previously said Ramos is “cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”