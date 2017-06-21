Sports Listen

Special education teacher charged with sexual assault

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:18 am < a min read
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut special education teacher has been charged with second-degree sexual assault after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2sSq4nK ) 31-year-old Laura Ramos has been placed on administrative leave from her position at Central High School in Bridgeport following her arrest Tuesday.

Ramos’ lawyer says his client is “cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”

Officers were called to the high school June 9 following a complaint of a sexual assault. Officers say a student at the school told a teacher Ramos had been having sexual intercourse with one of her students in the special education program.

Police say Ramos told them she had a relationship with the victim from Dec. 23, 2016 until April 2017.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

