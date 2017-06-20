Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Squad video of Castile…

Squad video of Castile shooting expected to be made public

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:12 am < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities are planning to release evidence from their investigation into the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile, including squad-car camera video that shows last July’s deadly encounter.

The evidence from the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez is expected to be released Tuesday.

While the video shows the shooting of Castile, who was black, it does not show what happened in the car or what Yanez actually saw.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges Friday. He fired seven shots at Castile just seconds after the 32-year-old said he had a gun. He had a permit for it.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The squad-car video was shown at trial, but hasn’t yet been released publicly.

The shooting gained widespread attention because Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Squad video of Castile…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.