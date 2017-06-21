Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Student takes jab at…

Student takes jab at school dress code with yearbook quote

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 2:47 am < a min read
Share

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school student is taking a jab at her school’s dress code with a quote in her senior yearbook.

West Milford High School student Tori DiPaolo’s quote reads “I’m sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?”

She tells NorthJersey.com (https://njersy.co/2sNYvLj ) she was referencing a portion of the school dress code that prohibits exposing shoulders.

DiPaolo says the formal robes she wore in the graduation photo technically violate the dress code, which she found ironic and inspired the quote.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The senior student says she doesn’t mind the attention her photo has received since she posted it to her Twitter account last week, but she wants everyone to know it was meant as a joke.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Student takes jab at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates Tech Day on Capitol Hill

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.