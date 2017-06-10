Survivor says grocery store killer saw her but spared her

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — The sole survivor of a shooting by a Pennsylvania grocery store employee who killed three co-workers and then himself says the shooter locked eyes with her but decided to spare her life for some reason.

Police say 24-year-old Randy Stair brought two shotguns to Weis Market in rural Tunkhannock, blocked store exits and began shooting early Thursday.

In court documents, the fourth co-worker says she heard shots and saw Stair shoot one of the victims. He looked at her, but then walked down another store aisle. She escaped and called 911.

The documents say a search of Stair’s home turned up ammunition and other items related to shooting, notebooks and drawings, and computer equipment.

Advertisement

Stair’s family has expressed sorrow for his actions.