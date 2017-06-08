Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Suspect in slayings of…

Suspect in slayings of 2 Boston doctors due in court

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:36 am < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium is due in court this week.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says a hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the case against 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira. The Chelsea man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in May while responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police also found a black bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira was shot by police at the scene. Authorities first reported that Teixeira had opened fire when police confronted him at the door. They later said that Teixeira did not open fire on police, but a fake gun was found at the scene.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Suspect in slayings of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor backflips off ship during swim call

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.