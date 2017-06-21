Sports Listen

Teen dies after falling down abandoned elevator shaft

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:16 am < a min read
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a teenager has died after falling through the roof of an abandoned hospital and down an elevator shaft in New York’s Westchester County.

Port Chester police say the 14-year-old boy died at a hospital after falling Tuesday night.

Police Chief Richard Conway says shoppers at a nearby mall reported a group of teenagers on the roof of the abandoned hospital around 8 p.m.

Police say they tried to talk the teenagers down using a public address system, but one of them fell through a hole and down several stories.

The former hospital is being redeveloped for commercial use.

