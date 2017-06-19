Sports Listen

Teens accused of hate crime in attack on street performer

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:27 pm < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Three New Hampshire teenagers who police say assaulted and yelled racial slurs at a popular street performer in Boston who plays music while dressed as a bear could face hate crime charges.

The three boys appeared in court Monday on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. A judge ordered them released to their parents’ custody.

Police say “Keytar Bear” was attacked Saturday near Faneuil (FAN’-yul) Hall. They say the juveniles ripped off his mask and hit him several times while yelling racial slurs at him.

A witness told police one of the suspects slammed the musician’s face into the ground and vandalized his equipment before taking off with his tips.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says the assault is being investigated for potential civil rights violations.

