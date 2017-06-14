Sports Listen

Texas officer defends actions in videotaped December arrest

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 2:00 pm < a min read
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white Texas police officer says he regrets asking a mother why she didn’t teach her son not to litter during the December arrest of the black woman and her two teenage daughters.

Fort Worth police officer William Martin spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday in his appeal of a 10-day suspension for excessive force in the incident that was viewed millions of times after a cellphone video was posted on social media. Martin, who has already served the suspension, defended his physical actions, including use of force.

Police responded after a neighbor allegedly choked Craig’s young son after seeing him litter. Martin is seen wrestling Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters to the ground before arresting them and another daughter. Charges against them were later dropped.

