Texas woman, 82, won’t be charged in Kansas airport clash

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:31 pm < a min read
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An 82-year-old Texas woman who got into a scuffle with a Wichita airport security agent will not face charges.

Wichita City Attorney Jennifer Magana said the case against Lila Bryan was dismissed Friday at the request of the security agent.

Bryan, of Mesquite, Texas, was cited by police May 31 for misdemeanor battery after she hit a Transportation Security Administration agent at Wichita’s Dwight Eisenhower Airport. The TSA said Bryan became upset after the agent tried to confiscate a bottle of foaming hand gel that was too large to carry on the plane.

She was arrested, photographed and fingerprinted before being freed.

Bryan told The Associated Press after her arrest that she was exhausted and had forgotten to take her bipolar medication before the confrontation.

