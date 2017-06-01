Sports Listen

The Latest: Deputy killed in boating accident volunteered

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:39 pm 1 min read
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on a South Carolina officer killed in a boat wreck (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

A sheriff says a deputy who was killed in a boating accident in South Carolina had volunteered earlier this year to be on the marine patrol.

Anderson Sheriff Chad McBride said 30-year-old Devin Hodges was hired by his office in January and jumped at the chance to patrol Lake Hartwell.

Authorities say Hodges, another deputy and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official were thrown from a boat during a training exercise Thursday. Department of Natural Resources Capt. Robert McCullough says the driverless boat then circled around and struck Hodges.

McBride says it was a horrible day for his department, which last lost an officer in the line of duty in 2005.

Authorities say a second boat was in the water during the training. McCullough says the wreck remains under investigation.

1 p.m.

Authorities say a 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has died from injuries suffered when he was hit by the boat he was training in on a lake.

Department of Natural Resources Capt. Robert McCullough says three people from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were on Lake Hartwell when they were all knocked out of the boat Thursday morning.

McCullough says the driverless boat then circled back and struck one of the men.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says the deputy died at the hospital an hour later. His name has not been released.

McCullough says wildlife investigators are making their way to the lake and don’t know what kind of training was taking place or why the men were ejected from the boat.

U.S. News
