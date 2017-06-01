The Latest: Family of injured tanker driver thank rescuers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a tanker fire that shut down Interstate 25 near Denver (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Relatives of the driver injured after his tanker truck crashed and caught fire on Interstate 25 near Denver says they’re very thankful that they’ll be able to take him home after he recovers.

Investigators say Henry Dominguez’s truck lost a tire and crashed into a concrete median on Wednesday.

He managed to jump out and tumble onto the road as cars drove by before a fire quickly engulfed the truck. The blaze sent a large plume of black smoke into the sky.

The trucker’s family in a statement Thursday also thanked highway workers who rushed to the truck to help Dominguez. The family did not disclose details about his injuries.

The highway reopened Thursday morning after overnight emergency repairs.

7:10 a.m.

Interstate 25 outside Denver is back open after a tanker fire shut down the highway.

All lanes were open in both directions in time for Thursday’s commute after crews worked through the night to repair damage from Wednesday’s fire.

As the fire began, the driver of the truck jumped out, tumbling onto the road as cars drove by. Another person ran toward him and helped him away.

The fire quickly engulfed the truck and sent a large plume of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Investigators say the truck lost a tire and crashed into the concrete barrier in the median, but it’s not clear if that ignited the fire.

The charred barrier seemed to be the only sign remaining Thursday of the accident.

The driver was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released.