The Latest: Medical examiner: 2 bullets hit Castile in heart

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the fatal shooting of motorist Philando Castile (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

An expert on police use of force says a Minnesota officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop last July had no reason to believe that the man was a threat.

Jeffrey Noble testified Wednesday in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez.

The St. Anthony police officer is charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile after the motorist told him he was carrying a gun. Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook.

Noble says Yanez’s actions were unreasonable. Under questioning from prosecutors, he went through squad car video, saying Yanez should have acted differently in several instances. For example, he said Yanez should have ordered Castile to put his hands on his steering wheel or dashboard.

___

12:35 p.m.

The jury hearing the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer is seeing graphic autopsy photos of a black man who was fatally shot last July.

Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker testified Wednesday that Philando Castile was hit by five of seven bullets fired by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Baker says two of the bullets did enough damage to Castile’s heart that either one would have been fatal.

Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop after Castile told Yanez he had a gun. Prosecutors say Yanez acted unreasonably, but the defense says the officer had to act quickly to protect himself.

Defense attorneys also have said Castile was stoned, contributing to his death. A toxicologist testified that it’s impossible to determine when Castile last smoked marijuana or whether he was intoxicated.

___

11 a.m.

A lab supervisor at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has testified about the bullets of an officer who fatally shot a black motorist last year during a traffic stop.

Lindsey Garfield testified Wednesday at the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile and with endangering Castile’s girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter, who also were in the car. Yanez shot Castile after the motorist informed the officer that he was carrying a gun. Reynolds streamed the aftermath on Facebook.

Photos taken of the car at the crime lab showed a bullet came to rest in the center armrest 1 or 2 inches from the passenger side where Reynolds was sitting.

Investigators reconstructed the path of a bullet that went through the driver’s seat and into the rear seat where Reynolds’ daughter was.

___

12:05 a.m.

A lab supervisor at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is expected to continue testifying in the trial of an officer who fatally shot a black man.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for manslaughter in the July 6 death of Philando Castile. Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile during a traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Castile’s girlfriend was in the car and livestreamed the shooting’s aftermath of Facebook.

BCA lab supervisor Lindsey Garfield testified Tuesday that Castile’s pistol was recovered from the shooting scene. She said its magazine was loaded, but there was no round in the chamber. Garfield is expected to continue testifying Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors have said that Yanez acted unreasonably when he shot Castile seconds after he was notified of the firearm, while defense contends Yanez had to react quickly to protect himself from a threat.