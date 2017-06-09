Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: No charges…

The Latest: No charges for passenger in DC crash that hurt 3

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 5:48 pm 1 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a crash in Washington where police officers were injured (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The driver of a truck that police say hit two police officers and a traffic control aide in a popular Washington nightlife area is charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police said Brandon Figures-Mormon, 22, of Disputanta, Virginia, also faces a weapons charge. Police initially said 23-year-old passenger Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also faced a weapons charge, but a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia says that after reviewing evidence the office elected not to charge Taylor.

Advertisement

When traffic stopped Thursday in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, Police Chief Peter Newsham says a truck pulled into the median and hit the trio. Police arrested two men and found an assault rifle inside.

A woman who answered at a listing for Figures-Mormon declined to comment.

4:30 p.m.

The driver of a truck that police say hit two police officers and a traffic control aide in a popular Washington nightlife area is charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police said Friday that 22-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon of Disputanta, Virginia, and passenger, 23-year-old Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also face weapons charges.

When traffic stopped Thursday in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, Police Chief Peter Newsham says a truck pulled into the median and hit the trio. Police arrested two men and found an assault rifle inside.

Court records show Figures-Mormon was charged in 2014 with assaulting a police officer. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery and received a suspended jail sentence of one year.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

A woman who answered at a listing for Figures-Mormon declined to comment.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: No charges…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.