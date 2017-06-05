Sports Listen

The Latest: Officer to face involuntary manslaughter charge

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:29 pm 1 min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the death of a man last month at a Las Vegas casino (all times local):

3: 20 p.m.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says a police officer will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in a neck-restraint death case.

Lombardo says Monday Las Vegas Officer Kenneth Lopera is expected to surrender to authorities to face charges in the death last month of Tashii S. Brown, 40, at a casino.

The Clark County Coroner says Lopera’s neck hold killed Brown. Coroner John Fudenberg says an autopsy also found that Brown was intoxicated by methamphetamine and that he had an enlarged heart.

Lombardo says that in addition to involuntary manslaughter, Lopera will be charged with oppression under color of office.

If convicted, the two charges could get Lopera up to eight years in state prison.

___

3:04 p.m.

A police officer’s neck hold killed an unarmed man who was also zapped with a stun gun and punched by the officer after a chase through restricted areas of a Las Vegas Strip casino last month, the Clark County coroner said Monday.

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.

An autopsy also found that Tashii S. Brown, 40, was intoxicated by methamphetamine and that he had an enlarged heart, Coroner John Fudenberg said.

Brown’s death was attributed to “asphyxia due to police restraint” and Fudenberg ruled it a homicide,

The ruling doesn’t automatically mean anyone will be charged. Departmental investigations are continuing, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson will determine if the officer, Kenneth Lopera, will face criminal charges. Wolfson didn’t immediately respond to messages for comment.

Las Vegas police scheduled a news conference to talk about the coroner’s findings.

