Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Shooter among…

The Latest: Shooter among 3 dead in Utah, 2 kids injured

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 7:56 pm 1 min read
Share

SANDY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in a Utah neighborhood (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among three people who died in the incident and two others injured were children.

Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen did not have further details on the shooter, the victims of the status of the two children. The shooting took place on a neighborhood street in the suburb of Sandy, about 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

A nearby elementary school was locked down for about an hour but it wasn’t clear if any students witnessed the shooting.

Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney says school had already been let out for the day by the time the shooting took place.

___

5:10 p.m.

Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been wounded in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the shooting took place outside a home around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police do not know if the shooter is among the injured or dead but Nielsen says police don’t think the shooter is at large.

Nielsen did not have details about the victims’ ages, the condition of the two people hospitalized, what may have precipitated the shooting or whether the victims and shooter knew each other.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood about 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City and about half a mile from an elementary school that was put on lockdown.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were at the school at the time.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Shooter among…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.