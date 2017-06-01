Sports Listen

Trial date set for suspect charged in nightclub shooting

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 2:42 am < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — A trial date has been set for a man charged in connection with a gunbattle at a Cincinnati nightclub that left two people dead and 15 others injured.

Court records show that Cornell Beckley’s trial, which had been scheduled for May 30, has been pushed back to Nov. 1 at the request of the defense.

Beckley is facing two murder charges and numerous other counts in connection with the March shooting at the Cameo nightclub. The 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the gunbattle developed from a neighborhood “feud over nothing.” The club has since closed.

Beckley’s attorney says there’s no evidence showing his client “fired a shot at anyone.”

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 26.

