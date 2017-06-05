Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Trial set to begin…

Trial set to begin for woman charged in texting suicide case

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 12:24 am < a min read
Share

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III. The 18-year-old was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in Fairhaven.

Prosecutors released transcripts of text messages the then-17-year-old Carter sent to Roy. In one of the texts, she allegedly wrote: “The time is right and you’re ready, you just need to do it!”

Carter’s lawyer has argued that the texts are protected free speech. He’s also said that Roy was depressed and had previously tried to take his own life.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Taunton Juvenile Court.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Trial set to begin…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.