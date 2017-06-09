Sports Listen

Tulsa law officers kill man, sparking street protest

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:25 pm < a min read
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Law officers in Tulsa fatally shot a man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue, triggering a street protest and a corresponding show of force by police in riot gear.

Police officer Leland Ashley says sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a pickup order Friday when the man walked away and to a nearby convenience store. Two deputies and a police officer opened fire after officers discovered that he was carrying two knives.

Dozens of people gathered and shouted expletives at officers. Officers in riot gear responded after people in the crowd began to throw things, and the protesters later chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Friday’s shooting comes weeks after a jury acquitted a Tulsa police officer of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

This story has been corrected to show that Ashley is an officer, not a sergeant, and that two sheriff’s deputies and one police officer opened fire on the man, not just police officers.

