US agencies emphasize cooperation entering wildfire season

By KEITH RIDLER June 2, 2017 1:55 pm < a min read
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The heads of the two largest public land agencies in the U.S. have announced a joint agreement emphasizing cooperation among federal, state, tribal and local agencies in battling wildfires as the main part of the wildfire season arrives.

Interior Secretaries Ryan Zinke of the Interior Department and Sonny Perdue of the Agriculture Department made the joint statement Friday following a briefing at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. They emphasized that firefighter safety and public safety will be top priorities.

The secretaries also say that firefighting resources will be deployed based on human safety, what is being protected and the costs of protection.

The agreement doesn’t announce any major changes in firefighting strategy but emphasizes a need for efficiency and communication during an upcoming wildfire season that both secretaries say will be challenging.

