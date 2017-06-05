US seeks criminal investigation into deaths of UN experts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to initiate a special investigation into the gruesome March killings in Congo of two United Nations experts from the U.S. and Sweden and their interpreter.
The U.N. is conducting a board of inquiry into the deaths of American Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan of Sweden, but U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday that the Trump administration wants a special investigation. That would be a criminal investigation.
Haley said in a statement that the United States will also support a resolution in the Human Rights Council in Geneva to establish a commission of inquiry into human rights violations in Congo’s Kasai region, where the killings took place.
The three went missing while investigating human rights abuses in Congo.
