Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » US seeks criminal investigation…

US seeks criminal investigation into deaths of UN experts

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to initiate a special investigation into the gruesome March killings in Congo of two United Nations experts from the U.S. and Sweden and their interpreter.

The U.N. is conducting a board of inquiry into the deaths of American Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan of Sweden, but U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday that the Trump administration wants a special investigation. That would be a criminal investigation.

Haley said in a statement that the United States will also support a resolution in the Human Rights Council in Geneva to establish a commission of inquiry into human rights violations in Congo’s Kasai region, where the killings took place.

The three went missing while investigating human rights abuses in Congo.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » US seeks criminal investigation…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.