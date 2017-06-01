Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Video shows bounty hunters…

Video shows bounty hunters approach man before shootout

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:44 pm < a min read
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Cell phone video taken inside a Texas car dealership shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets.

The 26-second video handed out by Greenville police shows the two bounty hunters moving through the car showroom of the Nissan dealership in Greenville on Tuesday and then into a glass office. As they move in on 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson, a gun tumbles from his hands before he picks it up. Multiple shots can then be heard.

In a 911 call, a woman says she’s hiding in a bathroom.

Hutchinson and the bounty hunters died at the scene. No one else was struck by the gunfire.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Greenville is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Video shows bounty hunters…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.