Woman rescued after falling 40 to 50 feet at hiking spot

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 9:12 am < a min read
CASCADE, Md. (AP) — Rescuers wearing helmets and harnesses lowered themselves into rough terrain to pull a woman to safety after she fell an estimated 40 to 50 feet (12 to 15 meters) into a rocky area at a popular Maryland hiking site.

The Herald-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2sab15L) the 26-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was rescued Tuesday evening at High Rock. Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company Sgt. James Ulrich says the woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Ulrich says emergency officials initially considered having a Maryland State Police helicopter hoist the woman from the site, but determined that would have taken too long. It took rescuers just over an hour to lift her out.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

