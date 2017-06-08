Sports Listen

World War II vet finally receives high school diploma

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 7:02 am < a min read
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — A World War II veteran has received his high school diploma — more than 70 years overdue.

WNEP-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s6wFKN ) 92-year-old Elmer Shinskie had attended Shamokin Area High School until the 10th grade. He was then drafted into the Army and sent overseas.

Shinskie finally received his high school diploma Wednesday and got a standing ovation.

He was part of a program that allows school districts to grant high school diplomas to honorably discharged veterans who served during World War II.

Shinskie’s daughter, Barbara Treese, says he wanted his diploma “for a very long time.”

Shinskie says he already has a place picked out in his house where he’ll display the diploma.

___

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

