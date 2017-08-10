Listen Live Sports

10 Things to Know for Today

August 28, 2017 5:53 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOUSTON BRACES FOR MORE RAIN, RESCUES

And officials are releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey that could make already devastating flooding worse for thousands of residents.

2. HOW TRUMP RESPONDED TO HARVEY

The president, slated to visit Houston on Tuesday, proclaimed on Twitter that his administration was handling its responsibilities well.

3. WHAT SALE IS RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT ZINKE

The U.S. interior secretary’s dormant campaign committee recently sold a motorhome at a steep discount to a Montana legislator, AP learns.

4. GOVERNMENT AUDIT FAULTS MEDICARE

Investigators discover that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.

5. TRUMP SET TO ROLL BACK LIMITS ON MILITARY GEAR FOR POLICE

The move comes despite past concerns that armored vehicles and other gear were escalating confrontations with protesters.

6. WHO IS BACKING PARK GEUN-HYE

A small, angry and largely elderly army of South Korean protesters demand freedom for the disgraced former president as it lashes out against the government, judges and the media.

7. WILLIAM, HARRY CARRY ON LEGACY

Princess Diana promoted causes like land mine removal and AIDS research, a link that lives on through her sons who have adopted their mother’s more personal approach to monarchy.

8. AS WHEAT FARMING SLOWS, OTHER CROPS RISE

Less iconic crops, such as chickpeas and lentils, which are used in hummus and healthy snacks, are suddenly in demand.

9. MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS GROWS UP

Artists and presenters had a platform to call for equality and suicide prevention.

10. GEORGIA STATE TAKES OVER FAMOUS VENUE

After starting out as Centennial Olympic Stadium and then the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark, the college football team has a 24,000-seat place they can call home.

