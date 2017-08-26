Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

August 26, 2017 3:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes Hindu women encircled by birds during the Teej festival in Nepal; a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong; and girls dancing during Transgender Children Day in Chile.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 19-Aug. 25, 2017.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

        Navy shipyard spent millions to create and run an unauthorized police force

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.