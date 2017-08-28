Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Torrential rains flood vast areas of Houston

August 28, 2017 7:38 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Heavy rains pour down on Houston for the fourth straight day as rescuers continue plucking people from the floodwaters spawned by the storm that started off as Hurricane Harvey.

About 30 inches of rain have fallen so far — with another two more feet in the forecast.

At least 2,000 people have been saved from their flooded homes and vehicles, emergency crews say.

Harvey has been blamed for at least three confirmed deaths, including a woman killed Monday in the town of Porter, northeast of Houston, when a large oak tree dislodged by heavy rains toppled onto her trailer home.

A Houston television station reported Monday that six family members were believed to have drowned when their van was swept away by floodwaters. The KHOU report was attributed to three family members the station did not identify. No bodies have been recovered.

Here are photos of the storm’s destruction.

