Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Attorneys: West Virginia clerk apologizes to lesbian couple

August 30, 2017 3:24 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.

Amanda Abramovich and Samantha Brookover sued Gilmer County Deputy Clerk Debbie Allen and Clerk Jean Butcher, saying Allen told the couple while processing their application that they were an “abomination,” what they were doing was wrong and that God would “deal” with them.

As part of the settlement, the clerk’s office has agreed to issue a public apology in a news release that also will announce the monetary settlement and include a promise to refrain from such treatment in the future, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Mayer Brown law firm, the two groups that filed the suit, said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleged the clerks violated the couple’s equal-protection rights under the constitution, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling upholding the rights of same-sex couples to wed.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The couple also alleged that when Brookover’s mother complained to Butcher about the treatment by her deputy clerk, Butcher said they deserved it and the next same-sex couple that sought a license would get the same or worse from her office.

The clerk’s statement will promise that “all people seeking services and doing business with the county will be treated courteously and with respect regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Americans United said.

“Our clients, they absolutely wanted to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Eric Rothschild, senior litigation attorney for Washington-based Americans United. The group didn’t hear from anyone else with similar complaints after filing the suit in April in the Northern District of West Virginia, he said.

Butcher said Wednesday that she didn’t know about the apology and settlement and referred calls to the county’s outside lawyer, who didn’t immediately respond to telephone messages.

Judge Irene Keeley dismissed the case Wednesday after both sides filed a joint stipulation saying they had reached a settlement agreement.

        Navigating state taxes in retirement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.