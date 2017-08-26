Listen Live Sports

Canceled rally does little to stem San Francisco fears

August 26, 2017 2:09 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The late cancellation of two weekend political rallies in the San Francisco Bay Area has done little to stem fears of unrest and violence.

On Saturday, a right-wing group known as Patriot Prayer has a news conference planned for a San Francisco park. The event is a late substitute for a major rally near the Golden Gate Bridge that was supposed to happen at about the same time.

The larger event was canceled on Friday, but city leaders say they don’t trust the group, and fear an impromptu rally will appear in its place, or that unrest and violence may break out at the news conference at Alamo Park.

Another right-wing rally planned for Berkeley on Sunday was also canceled late Friday.

