Chicago-area man on FBI most-wanted list arrested in Mexico

August 28, 2017 12:07 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago-area man who was on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list and is wanted in the 2009 killing of a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Mexico.

The FBI office in Chicago says Mexican federal immigration officers arrested 29-year-old Luis Macedo on Saturday without incident. Macedo has been on the most-wanted list since May 2016. He’s currently in FBI custody and will be turned over to local authorities when he arrives in Chicago.

Authorities say Macedo is wanted in the death of Alex Arellano who was beaten, shot and set on fire by alleged member of the Latin Kings street gang. Macedo’s last-known address was in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. He was charged in July 2009 with first-degree murder. A federal arrest warrant was issued in May 2010.

