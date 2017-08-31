Listen Live Sports

Cop fired fatal shot under a second after opening man’s door

August 31, 2017 3:24 pm
 
< a min read
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio police officer who killed an unarmed driver after a high-speed chase shot the man less than five seconds after getting out of his cruiser.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation summary released Wednesday through a records request says Strongsville Officer Jason Miller shot 37-year-old Roy Evans Jr. about 4.7 seconds after exiting his cruiser. Dashcam video shows Miller shooting Evans less than a second after opening Evans’ door.

Miller told investigators he shot Evans because he saw Evans’ right hand drop out of view and thought he was reaching for a gun. Officers later discovered Evans’ hand was reaching toward rolls of carpet. Evans’ girlfriend told investigators Evans was hired for a carpeting job.

A grand jury Tuesday declined to indict Miller over the shooting.

