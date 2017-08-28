Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Fargo police: Body of missing woman found in river

August 28, 2017 6:02 am
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, say they’ve found the body of a missing woman, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd told a news conference the body of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind was found in a river Sunday evening.

Todd says the body, which was wrapped in plastic, was first spotted by kayakers who notified authorities. At the same time, Todd says a farmstead was being searched. Todd says suspicious items were found at the farmstead that led authorities to believe it may be a crime scene.

Greywind was last seen at her apartment Aug. 19. The quest to find her intensified when police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping. The suspects indicated to police that the infant was Greywind’s, but would not answer questions about her whereabouts.

