Friend to testify in multimillionaire Durst’s murder case

August 28, 2017 3:01 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A longtime friend of Robert Durst is among the witnesses expected testify in Los Angeles at a hearing in the 74-year-old multimillionaire’s murder case.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2iBuVoQ ) Durst is due in court for the proceeding Monday.

Prosecutors plan to question Stewart Altman, who went to high school with Durst in Long Island, New York.

Durst is facing murder charges in the 2000 killing of one of his closest friends, Susan Berman. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say he killed Berman fearing she might divulge information about the disappearance of his first wife in 1982.

Durst has long been eyed but never charged in that case.

The suspicions about Durst were the subject of the HBO documentary, “The Jinx.”

