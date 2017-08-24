Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Harvey regains tropical storm strength in Gulf of Mexico

August 24, 2017 8:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Harvey regained tropical storm strength as it drifted in the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas early Thursday and forecasters said it could become a hurricane.

A hurricane warning was issued for the Texas coast Thursday morning, covering an area from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 60 mph (95 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center said additional strengthening was expected and Harvey could become a hurricane by Friday, when it’s expected to approach the southern Texas coast.

As of 8 a.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 335 miles (540 kilometers) southeast of Port Mansfield and was moving north-northwest near 10 mph (17 kph).

Advertisement

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions. Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast to speed deployment of state resources to any areas affected.

Emergency officials Wednesday asked residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland. Those in low-lying areas were urged to seek higher ground, and those elsewhere were told to monitor official announcements closely.

On South Padre Island, people filled sandbags and loaded them into cars and vans Wednesday to take to protect exposed homes and businesses. Others in the forecast path of the storm sought out generators, plywood and other goods from hardware stores. Meanwhile, rice farmers in coastal Matagorda County moved quickly to harvest their crops.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection hosts recruitment event

Today in History

1814: British capture Washington, burn White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0779 -0.0040 3.69%
L 2020 25.8664 -0.0141 5.96%
L 2030 28.9630 -0.0288 8.53%
L 2040 31.2546 -0.0371 9.78%
L 2050 17.9546 -0.0247 10.91%
G Fund 15.4152 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0746 0.0372 2.92%
C Fund 34.1484 -0.1156 11.59%
S Fund 43.3572 -0.0472 8.61%
I Fund 28.7223 0.0167 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.