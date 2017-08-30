Listen Live Sports

Harvey, the unwelcome visitor that just won’t leave

August 30, 2017
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Harvey’s relentless rain is making displaced Texans desperate to start their recovery.

The storm has dumped a record amount of rain since making landfall Friday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. It was still raining heavily in Houston on Tuesday long after a typical tropical storm would have moved on.

Retired police officer Michael Bedner said the inability to get back to his flooded home to assess the damage has left him feeling helpless. He said he’s seen all kinds of disasters during his career but never one like Harvey.

Meteorologists said Harvey had dumped more than 50 inches of rain on southeast Texas, and counting. That’s already more than a single U.S. storm has ever rained.

