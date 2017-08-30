Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Judge removed from case of 3 bikers in Waco shootings trial

August 30, 2017 7:55 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — A judge has been removed from presiding over the trial of three bikers accused of being involved in a deadly shootout outside a Waco restaurant.

Retired state Judge James Morgan recused state District Judge Ralph Strother on Wednesday from the cases after defense attorneys accused Strother of bias against the defendants.

Morgan acted after Strother refused the defense request that he step down from presiding over the trials of Thomas Paul Landers, George Bergman and Rolando Reyes.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna says the ruling won’t affect the prosecution of the cases arising from the 2015 shootout outside the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco that killed nine people, wounded 20 others and left more than 150 bikers facing criminal charges.

There was no immediate decision on who will preside.

