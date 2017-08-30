Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge to hear Ohio killer’s request to delay execution

August 30, 2017 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge plans to hear arguments from lawyers trying to delay the September execution of a condemned Ohio killer.

Attorneys for death row inmate Gary Otte (OH’-tay) argue the state hasn’t shown it can ensure inmates are rendered deeply unconscious during lethal injection.

The attorneys say that puts the 45-year-old Otte at risk of suffering serious pain from two of the three drugs that Ohio uses.

Magistrate Judge Michael Merz has scheduled a Sept. 6 hearing in federal court in Dayton for arguments by Otte’s lawyers for delaying his Sept. 13 execution.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The state is expected to oppose any delay.

Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW’-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.