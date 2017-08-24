Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Latest: Man faces charges after car pulls into rally; 3 hurt

August 24, 2017 8:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on police shooting protesters in St. Louis being injured when a car pulled into the group (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

A 59-year-old man faces charges after authorities say he pulled his car into a group of demonstrators protesting a police shooting in St. Louis, injuring three people.

Police say Mark Colao was charged Thursday with a felony count of resisting arrest by fleeing and two misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The three people suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during a candlelight vigil and protest in honor of Kenny “Kiwi” Herring, who was fatally shot by officers Tuesday after allegedly stabbing one of them.

Relatives and friends have said Herring was a transgender woman.

___

8 a.m.

Authorities in St. Louis say three people protesting a recent police shooting suffered minor injuries when a driver pulled into their rally as it blocked an intersection.

        Navy shipyard spent millions to create and run an unauthorized police force

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police and a witness offer different accounts of what happened Wednesday night following a vigil to honor Kenny “Kiwi” Herring. Police say Herring was fatally shot Tuesday after using a knife to attack officers.

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson says the driver stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded his car and began hitting it.

Jackson says the injured protesters had jumped onto the car and fell off when the driver pulled away. The driver is in custody.

Witness Keith Rose says the driver had his middle fingers raised before accelerating through the group.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in canned food drive

Today in History

1814: British capture Washington, burn White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0731 -0.0048 3.69%
L 2020 25.8541 -0.0123 5.96%
L 2030 28.9412 -0.0218 8.53%
L 2040 31.2277 -0.0269 9.78%
L 2050 17.9377 -0.0169 10.91%
G Fund 15.4161 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0573 -0.0173 2.92%
C Fund 34.0786 -0.0698 11.59%
S Fund 43.4287 0.0715 8.61%
I Fund 28.6945 -0.0278 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.